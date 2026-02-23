Left Menu

Tributes Paid to Ajit Pawar: Remembering the Leader Maharashtra Never Had

Maharashtra's political leaders, across party lines, paid heartfelt tributes to the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, acknowledging his significant contributions and leadership qualities. Despite being seen as the best CM Maharashtra never had, his sudden demise has left an irreplaceable void in the state's political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:12 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:12 IST
Ajit Pawar
  • Country:
  • India

In a display of unity transcending political boundaries, leaders from various parties in Maharashtra gathered to honor the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar at the state's legislature. Devendra Fadnavis described him as 'the best CM the state never had,' while others highlighted his leadership and personal warmth.

Ajit Pawar, whose life was abruptly cut short in a plane crash, was remembered as a reliable figure in state politics. Known for his punctuality and straightforward nature, Pawar was appreciated for his administrative acumen and his ability to forge strong personal ties with political contemporaries.

NCP leaders, along with members from BJP and Shiv Sena, expressed their loss, recalling Pawar's impact on significant policy decisions, like the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme. Despite past controversies, his leadership and dedication to the public were cited as a testament to his enduring legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

