Blazing Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Cloth Market for Over a Day

A massive fire in northeast Delhi's Old Seelampur cloth shop has been raging for over 22 hours. Despite the deployment of multiple fire tenders, the fire continues to blaze. No casualties have been reported, though the cause remains unknown as efforts to contain the flames persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:09 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A devastating fire continues to ravage a cloth shop in northeast Delhi's Old Seelampur after over 22 hours of struggle to contain it, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Despite a large-scale firefighting operation, involving more than 50 fire tenders at its peak, the flames have spread to nearby establishments in the densely packed market area.

With the cause of the fire still unclear, emergency services remain on high alert, ready to deploy additional resources to extinguish the blaze fully. No casualties have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

