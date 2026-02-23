Blazing Inferno Engulfs Delhi's Cloth Market for Over a Day

A devastating fire continues to ravage a cloth shop in northeast Delhi's Old Seelampur after over 22 hours of struggle to contain it, according to the Delhi Fire Services.

Despite a large-scale firefighting operation, involving more than 50 fire tenders at its peak, the flames have spread to nearby establishments in the densely packed market area.

With the cause of the fire still unclear, emergency services remain on high alert, ready to deploy additional resources to extinguish the blaze fully. No casualties have been reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)