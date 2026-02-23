Supreme Court Takes on Airline Fare Exploitation: Centre to Respond

The Supreme Court of India is delving into the contentious issue of rising airfares and related charges imposed by private airlines in India, following a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by social activist S. Laxminarayanan. The court, acknowledging the gravity of the issue, is pressing the Ministry of Civil Aviation to formulate guidelines to regulate these unpredictable costs.

A bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta has granted the Centre a four-week period to address the concerns highlighted in the PIL. During a hearing, the bench criticized the exploitation of passengers via exorbitant fare hikes, especially during festival seasons, and emphasized the urgent need for regulatory oversight.

The plea contends that the absence of a robust regulatory framework allows airlines to unilaterally adjust services and fares without deterrence, adversely affecting consumers, particularly during emergencies. It underscores that such practices infringe upon citizens' fundamental rights to equality and dignified living, urging judicial intervention to safeguard passenger interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)