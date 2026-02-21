MDMK Forms Committee for Seat-Sharing Talks

The MDMK, led by Vaiko, has announced the formation of a committee aimed at negotiating seat-sharing terms with the DMK for the 2026 Assembly elections.

This four-member panel comprises MDMK's council chairman Arjuna Raj, treasurer M Senthildeepan, high-level committee member Su Jeevan, and election secretary V Seshan.

According to an official release by MDMK's general secretary Vaiko, the committee will engage in discussions with the DMK, which leads the Secular Progressive Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)