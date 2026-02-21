MDMK Forms Committee for Seat-Sharing Talks
The MDMK has established a committee to negotiate seat-sharing with the DMK for the 2026 Assembly election. The panel consists of four MDMK officials: council chairman Arjuna Raj, treasurer M Senthildeepan, Su Jeevan from the high-level committee, and election secretary V Seshan.
The MDMK, led by Vaiko, has announced the formation of a committee aimed at negotiating seat-sharing terms with the DMK for the 2026 Assembly elections.
This four-member panel comprises MDMK's council chairman Arjuna Raj, treasurer M Senthildeepan, high-level committee member Su Jeevan, and election secretary V Seshan.
According to an official release by MDMK's general secretary Vaiko, the committee will engage in discussions with the DMK, which leads the Secular Progressive Alliance.
