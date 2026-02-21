Left Menu

MDMK Forms Committee for Seat-Sharing Talks

The MDMK has established a committee to negotiate seat-sharing with the DMK for the 2026 Assembly election. The panel consists of four MDMK officials: council chairman Arjuna Raj, treasurer M Senthildeepan, Su Jeevan from the high-level committee, and election secretary V Seshan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 21-02-2026 16:32 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 16:32 IST
MDMK Forms Committee for Seat-Sharing Talks
  • Country:
  • India

The MDMK, led by Vaiko, has announced the formation of a committee aimed at negotiating seat-sharing terms with the DMK for the 2026 Assembly elections.

This four-member panel comprises MDMK's council chairman Arjuna Raj, treasurer M Senthildeepan, high-level committee member Su Jeevan, and election secretary V Seshan.

According to an official release by MDMK's general secretary Vaiko, the committee will engage in discussions with the DMK, which leads the Secular Progressive Alliance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Regulation

Germany's Conservatives Push for Social Media Ban: A New Wave of Digital Reg...

 Global
2
Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

Manipur's Political Landscape: Cabinet Expansion Talks in New Delhi

 India
3
Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

Himachal Police Crack Down on Newborn Trafficking Gang

 India
4
Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

Deadly Strikes in Bekaa Valley: A New Test for Fragile Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026