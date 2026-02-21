DMK Forms Strategic Seat-Sharing Committee for Assembly Polls

In a strategic move, the ruling DMK on Saturday announced a 7-member seat-sharing committee to facilitate negotiations with its allies for the forthcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections. Senior leader T R Baalu will spearhead the committee's efforts to forge strong alliance relationships as the electoral landscape intensifies.

Following the conclusion of the Tamil Nadu Assembly session on February 20, the DMK is shifting focus towards rigorous training for its booth committee members and an extensive membership drive. The formation of this committee underscores the party's commitment to solidifying its position ahead of the polls.

The committee is composed of seasoned DMK members, including K N Nehru, Tiruchi Siva, A Raja, and others, each bringing considerable experience to the table. Their mission: to engage in detailed discussions with allies and ensure a cohesive front in the upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)