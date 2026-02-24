Indian Team Scales Aconcagua in Historic Mountaineering Feat

In a landmark achievement for Indian mountaineering, a six-member expedition team from the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi and the Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports (JIM&WS), Pahalgam successfully summited Mt. Aconcagua — the highest peak in South America — on 22 February 2026 at 14:10 hours (local time).

Rising to 6,961 metres (22,838 feet), Aconcagua is the tallest mountain outside Asia and one of the coveted “Seven Summits,” making the expedition a major milestone in India’s high-altitude mountaineering journey.

Expedition Led by NIM & JIM&WS Principal

The team was led by Colonel Hem Chandra Singh, Principal of NIM and JIM&WS, and included:

Captain G. Santhosh Kumar

Shri Deep Bahadur Sahi

Shri Vinod Gusai

Naib Subedar Bhupinder Singh

Havildar Ramesh Kumar

The expedition was ceremonially flagged off by Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh on 5 February 2026, underscoring the government’s support for adventure sports and military-led mountaineering excellence.

The team departed for Argentina on 8 February 2026 to commence the climb.

Strategic Acclimatisation Before Summit Push

In line with high-altitude climbing protocols, the team first summited Bonete Peak (5,050 metres) to ensure proper acclimatisation before launching their final ascent of Aconcagua.

Aconcagua, located in the Andes mountain range, is known for its unpredictable weather patterns, high-altitude winds and extreme cold. During the summit push, climbers faced temperatures ranging from -20°C to -30°C and fierce winds — conditions that demand physical endurance, technical precision and mental resilience.

Despite these challenges, the team successfully reached the summit at 14:10 hours on 22 February, marking a proud moment for Indian mountaineering.

Showcasing India’s Mountaineering Excellence

The achievement highlights the world-class training standards of India’s premier mountaineering institutes.

Founded in 1965, NIM Uttarkashi is one of Asia’s leading mountaineering institutions, known for producing elite climbers and defence personnel trained in high-altitude warfare and adventure leadership. JIM&WS Pahalgam similarly plays a critical role in developing mountaineering and winter sports expertise.

The successful Aconcagua expedition demonstrates:

Advanced high-altitude training capabilities

Strategic acclimatisation planning

Strong military-civilian collaboration

India’s growing footprint in global mountaineering

A Step Toward Global Mountaineering Leadership

Scaling Aconcagua places the team among elite international climbers who have conquered one of the world’s most demanding peaks outside the Himalayas.

The expedition reinforces India’s expanding presence in global adventure sports and strengthens its reputation for producing technically skilled, disciplined and resilient mountaineers.

As India continues to promote adventure tourism, mountaineering excellence and youth participation in extreme sports, this summit stands as a powerful symbol of national capability and endurance.