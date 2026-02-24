David Mahlobo Leads Japan Mission to Fix SA Water Loss Crisis

Water and Sanitation Deputy Minister David Mahlobo has embarked on a high-level working visit to Japan aimed at deepening bilateral cooperation and accelerating reforms in South Africa’s struggling water and sanitation sector.

The visit, taking place from 23–27 February, strengthens the long-standing partnership between South Africa and Japan and advances the existing Technical Cooperation Agreement with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). At its core is a sharpened focus on capacity building, skills transfer and sustainable water management solutions.

Tackling South Africa’s 80% Non-Revenue Water Crisis

The mission comes at a critical time for South Africa’s water sector. More than 80% of assessed municipalities are grappling with high levels of non-revenue water — water lost through leaks, illegal connections, ageing infrastructure and billing inefficiencies.

These losses are eroding municipal revenue bases, weakening infrastructure sustainability and placing additional pressure on scarce water resources in a climate-constrained environment.

“Reducing these losses is central to restoring reliable supply, protecting revenue, improving infrastructure performance and safeguarding scarce water resources,” the Department of Water and Sanitation said.

Japan, globally recognised for its advanced water governance systems, low leakage rates and disaster-resilient infrastructure, has emerged as a strategic technical partner in supporting South Africa’s turnaround strategy.

Practical Experience from Johannesburg Stabilisation

Mahlobo’s visit follows his direct involvement in stabilising water supply systems in Johannesburg, where infrastructure failures, system shocks and high-demand pressures recently triggered widespread supply disruptions.

Working alongside municipalities, water entities and communities, Mahlobo has been engaged in resolving operational bottlenecks and governance weaknesses — experience that now informs the delegation’s engagements in Japan.

The department said this practical exposure to complex service delivery challenges positions the visit as a continuation of efforts to secure long-term sustainability in the sector.

The Deputy Minister is accompanied by senior officials from the Department of Water and Sanitation and the Municipal Infrastructure Support Agency (MISA), signalling a coordinated, reform-driven approach to municipal support.

Advanced Training and Skills Transfer Programme

Through JICA support, South Africa has already launched a comprehensive Non-Revenue Water Training Programme anchored at the Department’s Infrastructure Branch Training Centre in Roodeplaat.

A specialised training yard has been constructed to simulate real municipal water systems, allowing hands-on practical learning aligned with day-to-day operational realities.

Implemented in partnership with the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and MISA, the programme focuses on:

Pressure management

Metering accuracy

Data analytics

Active leakage detection

Infrastructure performance optimisation

Under the Technical Cooperation Agreement, 10 South African officials per year over a three-year period will undergo specialised “training of trainers” programmes in Japan — producing 30 accredited trainers who will institutionalise and cascade expertise across municipalities.

From 2–13 February 2026, the first cohort of 10 officials drawn from municipalities, MISA and the department began intensive training in Japan, marking a milestone in the partnership.

Learning from Japan’s Water Governance Model

During the visit, Mahlobo’s delegation will engage Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism to review and strengthen the cooperation framework.

Discussions will include:

Water governance and licensing systems

Infrastructure financing and lifecycle management

Disaster risk reduction models

Integrated river basin and flood management systems

Institutional frameworks for bulk water infrastructure

As South Africa moves forward with establishing the National Water Resources Infrastructure Agency (NWRIA), the delegation will also study the institutional model of the Japan Water Agency to draw lessons for governance, accountability and sustainability.

Building Climate-Resilient Infrastructure

With climate variability intensifying droughts and flood risks globally, both countries are prioritising resilient infrastructure and long-term planning.

Technical site visits in Japan will showcase integrated flood control systems and river basin management approaches that balance economic development, environmental protection and disaster preparedness.

These engagements are expected to inform South Africa’s own infrastructure planning, particularly in strengthening bulk water systems and protecting municipalities from system shocks.

Strategic Partnership for Long-Term Reform

The Memorandum of Cooperation between the two governments has positioned Japan as a key strategic partner in:

Strengthening municipal technical capacity

Modernising infrastructure management

Reducing non-revenue water

Improving governance and regulatory systems

The department emphasised that the partnership is mutually beneficial, creating opportunities for innovation exchange while delivering tangible improvements in municipal performance in South Africa.

“Mahlobo’s working visit demonstrates government’s commitment to combining international best practice, strong bilateral partnerships and intensive skills development to address water challenges decisively.

“Through strengthened cooperation with Japan, South Africa is taking practical steps to improve service delivery, support municipalities and secure the nation’s water future,” the department said.