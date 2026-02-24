Left Menu

Russia Accuses Ukraine of Nuclear Ambitions Amid Rising Tensions

Russia has accused Ukraine of attempting to develop nuclear weapons, allegedly with British and French assistance. Ukraine dismissed the claim as false, citing respect for international treaties. As tensions escalate, Russian officials warn of potential confrontation risks between nuclear powers and plan to inform the U.S. about the situation.

Updated: 24-02-2026 21:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has levelled serious accusations against Ukraine, claiming the country is attempting to develop nuclear weapons with the help of Britain and France—an assertion Kyiv vehemently denies as false.

Officials from the French and British governments have also dismissed the accusations, categorizing them as blatant disinformation. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy has criticized past disarmament decisions but insists his country respects international treaties and harbors no nuclear aspirations.

As the conflict marks its fourth anniversary, Moscow continues its strategic nuclear posturing, warning of dire consequences and potential confrontations between nuclear powers. Russian authorities intend to brief the U.S. on these developments, potentially impacting diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

