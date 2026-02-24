Russia has levelled serious accusations against Ukraine, claiming the country is attempting to develop nuclear weapons with the help of Britain and France—an assertion Kyiv vehemently denies as false.

Officials from the French and British governments have also dismissed the accusations, categorizing them as blatant disinformation. Ukraine's President Zelenskiy has criticized past disarmament decisions but insists his country respects international treaties and harbors no nuclear aspirations.

As the conflict marks its fourth anniversary, Moscow continues its strategic nuclear posturing, warning of dire consequences and potential confrontations between nuclear powers. Russian authorities intend to brief the U.S. on these developments, potentially impacting diplomatic efforts to end the ongoing war in Ukraine.

