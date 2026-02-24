Left Menu

Teacher's Rampage: Latur Arrest Sparks Inquiry

A private school teacher in Latur, Maharashtra, was arrested after allegedly assaulting 32 students with a bamboo stick. The incident, which was sparked by suspicion that the students damaged his motorcycle, resulted in injuries. A detailed inquiry is underway, and a draft report will be submitted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Latur | Updated: 24-02-2026 21:55 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 21:55 IST
A teacher from a private school in Maharashtra's Latur district has come under scrutiny following allegations of assaulting 32 minor students. The incident, allegedly sparked by suspicions of motorcycle damage, occurred at a school hostel.

According to officials, Ujjwal Prakash Soni lost his temper and used a bamboo stick against the students, also threatening them with future repercussions if he becomes the school principal. Some students sustained injuries from the incident.

The local Block Education Officer Ramling Kale confirmed a detailed inquiry is being conducted with a draft report to be submitted for further action. The school management has condemned the violent behavior, while Soni has been released on bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)

