Tragedy in the Skies: Probing the Air Ambulance Crash

RedBird Airways reported no defects with the aircraft involved in a fatal crash on Tuesday in Jharkhand. The incident, which killed seven individuals aboard a Beechcraft C90 air ambulance, has led to an in-depth probe by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), which has seized numerous documents from the airline's office.

Chief of Flight Safety Capt Mohindar Kaur expressed sorrow and shock over the tragedy, lamenting that the flight was part of an air ambulance mission intended to save a life. Kaur reaffirmed that both pilots were experienced and capable, and the initial segment of the flight proceeded without issues.

The DGCA disclosed that communication was lost shortly after takeoff, and the aircraft crashed in the Chatra district. This marks the second aviation disaster involving a non-scheduled operator within a month, prompting scrutiny from all angles of the aviation industry.

