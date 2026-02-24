Tensions Flare at Lebanese-Israeli Border Post
The Lebanese army reported that a new observation post in the Marjayoun area on the southern border came under fire from the Israeli side. Reinforcements have been ordered and the army has vowed to respond to the source of the fire, according to a post on X.
The Lebanese army command announced on Tuesday that it would reinforce a border post in the southern Marjayoun area after reporting that the position came under fire from the Israeli side.
According to statements shared on the platform X, the army has been instructed to respond to the source of the Israeli fire.
The incident underscores the ongoing tensions between the two border nations, raising concerns about the potential for escalation in the region.
