IGSTC Conclave 2026 Pushes Indo-German Water Innovation Pact

The Indo-German Science & Technology Centre (IGSTC) convened the Strategic Conclave 2026 on “Integrated Water Resource Management” at Vigyan Bhawan, bringing together policymakers, scientists, conservation leaders and industry stakeholders to accelerate bilateral cooperation on sustainable water governance and climate resilience.

The high-level gathering underscored India and Germany’s shared commitment to advancing scalable water technologies, strengthening policy integration and promoting community-led water stewardship amid rising climate stress and rapid urbanisation.

Breaking Silos Through the ‘2+2’ Model

Opening the session, Dr. Kusumita Arora, Director, IGSTC, said the conclave aimed to create a unified platform for government leaders, conservation experts, researchers and industry players.

She highlighted IGSTC’s distinctive ‘2+2 projects’ model, which pairs academic and industry partners from both India and Germany to ensure that research translates into deployable technologies and scalable infrastructure solutions.

“This model ensures that innovation does not remain confined to laboratories but moves directly into industrial applications and public systems,” she said.

Rajendra Singh Calls for People-Centric Water Governance

Delivering the keynote address, renowned conservationist Dr. Rajendra Singh, popularly known as the “Waterman of India,” emphasised the centrality of community-led water conservation.

He advocated for:

Restoration of rivers

Revival of traditional water bodies

Promotion of indigenous water harvesting practices

Empowerment of local communities

“Engineering solutions alone cannot secure water sustainability. Societal participation and grassroots ownership are equally vital,” he said, calling for water governance models rooted in local engagement and behavioural change.

Science and Technology at the Core of Water Security

Dr. Vikrant Tyagi (GIZ) stressed the urgent need for scientific and technological solutions to tackle water stress and wastewater challenges.

He highlighted:

Decentralised wastewater treatment systems

Circular water economy approaches

Advanced treatment technologies

Urban and peri-urban water resilience

He noted that academic research must move beyond laboratory breakthroughs toward field-level implementation to deliver tangible impact.

Emerging Pollutants Demand New Research Focus

Prof. Ligy Philip (IIT Madras) drew attention to the growing threat posed by emerging contaminants in water systems, calling for robust remediation strategies and systems-based scientific approaches to pollution management.

She underscored the need for interdisciplinary research frameworks to address complex chemical pollutants affecting water quality.

Germany Reaffirms Commitment to Bilateral Cooperation

In his address, H.E. Dr. Philipp Ackermann, Ambassador of Germany to India, highlighted the strengthening Indo-German partnership in science, sustainability and climate adaptation.

He described water management as a global challenge requiring coordinated innovation and policy collaboration, and reaffirmed Germany’s support for:

Joint technology development

Knowledge exchange

Climate-resilient infrastructure

Environmental technology partnerships

Platforms like IGSTC, he said, serve as critical bridges for bilateral research and innovation.

Integrated Approach Essential Amid Climate Pressures

In his closing remarks, Dr. Arindam Bhattacharyya, Department of Science and Technology (DST), emphasised that integrated water resource management is strategically critical in the face of climate change, industrial growth and urban expansion.

He stressed that water challenges are inherently multi-sectoral and require convergence across:

Technology development

Governance reforms

Community engagement

Translational research

Pilot deployments

Policy integration

A Roadmap for Climate-Resilient Water Systems

The conclave reinforced IGSTC’s positioning of integrated water management as a priority under climate resilience and sustainability missions.

Key outcomes included a renewed commitment to:

Joint Indo-German research initiatives

Industry–academia partnerships

Demonstration projects for scalable technologies

Strengthened policy frameworks

Deployment of innovative water treatment and management systems

The discussions concluded that long-term water security will depend on a balanced approach that combines scientific excellence, technological innovation, community participation and international cooperation.

As climate variability intensifies and water demand rises across sectors, the Strategic Conclave 2026 signals a strengthened Indo-German alliance aimed at building resilient, sustainable and future-ready water systems.

