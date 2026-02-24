Left Menu

Delhi's Revenue Department Expansion: A Strategic District Reorganisation

Lt Governor VK Saxena's approval of 272 more posts in Delhi's Revenue department coincides with the rise in districts and subdivisions. The reorganisation, aligning with the Municipal Corporation zones, enhances administrative efficiency and supports broader judicial, electoral, and public welfare responsibilities within the city.

Lt Governor VK Saxena has sanctioned the creation of 272 additional posts in the Delhi government's Revenue department, spurred by the growth in districts and subdivisions due to administrative reorganisation. This strategic move reflects the district increase from 11 to 13, and subdivisions from 22 to 39.

The newly sanctioned posts include key positions such as district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates, and various assistant roles. This expansion is aimed at streamlining operations across the districts and aligns with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, New Delhi Municipal Council, and Delhi Cantonment Board zones.

The comprehensive district reorganisation has extended the responsibilities of the Revenue department significantly, covering judicial, administrative, and field operations. This includes managing land records, disaster, elections, public welfare programs, and festival management effectively, underlining the importance of this administrative advancement in Delhi.

