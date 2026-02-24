Left Menu

Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality

The Supreme Court questioned the impact of the NOTA option on the quality of elected leaders, highlighting it cannot occupy a seat. A plea seeks to make NOTA compulsory even in single-candidate elections, challenging Section 53(2) of the Representation of the People Act for restricting voter choice.

Updated: 24-02-2026 19:25 IST
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court scrutinized whether providing the NOTA (None of the Above) option in assembly and general elections enhances the quality of elected leaders, arguing that NOTA cannot occupy a seat despite attracting the most votes.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenges the Representation of the People Act, 1951 provision, which limits the availability of the NOTA option in elections with a single contender. The plea seeks to mandate NOTA in all elections to empower voter choice.

The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Surya Kant, has scheduled further hearing for March 17, 2024, to deliberate on the plea. The apex court has also issued notices to the Centre and the Election Commission regarding this matter.

