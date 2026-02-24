Police on Trial: Justice Sought in Viral Video Case

In a significant development, two police officers, accused in a high-profile death case connected to the 2020 Delhi riots, appeared before a local court on Tuesday. Officers Ravinder Kumar and Pawan Yadav are charged by the CBI following allegations of their involvement in the case.

The court proceedings, overseen by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mayank Goel, involved the distribution of the chargesheet and related documents to the accused, their legal counsel, and the victim's representative. A subsequent hearing is scheduled for March 2, to further scrutinize the evidence.

This case, which has drawn public attention due to a viral video, was transferred to the CBI on orders from the Delhi High Court after Faizan's mother, Kismatun, demanded a specialized investigation. The CBI has accused the officers of murder, rioting, and denying Faizan medical care leading to his death.