Left Menu

Police on Trial: Justice Sought in Viral Video Case

Two police officers, Ravinder Kumar and Pawan Yadav, face charges linked to the death of Faizan, a 23-year-old caught in a viral video during the 2020 Delhi riots. The case has been escalated to the CBI, following accusations of murder, rioting, and negligence in providing medical care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:46 IST
Police on Trial: Justice Sought in Viral Video Case
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, two police officers, accused in a high-profile death case connected to the 2020 Delhi riots, appeared before a local court on Tuesday. Officers Ravinder Kumar and Pawan Yadav are charged by the CBI following allegations of their involvement in the case.

The court proceedings, overseen by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Mayank Goel, involved the distribution of the chargesheet and related documents to the accused, their legal counsel, and the victim's representative. A subsequent hearing is scheduled for March 2, to further scrutinize the evidence.

This case, which has drawn public attention due to a viral video, was transferred to the CBI on orders from the Delhi High Court after Faizan's mother, Kismatun, demanded a specialized investigation. The CBI has accused the officers of murder, rioting, and denying Faizan medical care leading to his death.

TRENDING

1
Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe

Protest Erupts Over Sabarimala Gold Loss: BJP Demands CBI Probe

 India
2
Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn

Tragic Family Accident on Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: A Heartbreaking Turn

 India
3
Shocking Moscow Blast: Unmasking the Unseen

Shocking Moscow Blast: Unmasking the Unseen

 Russian Federation
4
Bridging the Accent Gap: AI Meets Sociolinguistics

Bridging the Accent Gap: AI Meets Sociolinguistics

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026