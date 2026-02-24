Guarantees for Safety Amidst Chaos: Mexico's Confidence in Hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Mexico is reinforcing its commitment to safely host the 2026 FIFA World Cup, despite recent violence sparked by the death of a key cartel leader. President Claudia Sheinbaum assured there are 'all the guarantees' to ensure attendees' safety.

The turmoil, notably in Jalisco state, has raised concerns; however, Sheinbaum insisted that the matches in Mexico City, Monterrey, and Guadalajara will pose no risk to fans.

Local authorities are prioritizing security to ensure the global sporting event proceeds without incident, reassuring both visitors and residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)