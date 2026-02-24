Ramaphosa Secures Return of SA Men from Russia

President Cyril Ramaphosa has welcomed the safe return of South African men who were lured into the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, following urgent diplomatic engagements with the Russian government.

In a statement, the Presidency confirmed that the South African government worked closely with Russian authorities to facilitate the repatriation of 17 South African nationals, aged between 20 and 39, who had made distressed calls requesting assistance to return home.

Diplomatic Intervention at Highest Level

President Ramaphosa personally engaged Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone call on 10 February 2026, during which President Putin pledged support for the repatriation process.

“President Ramaphosa has expressed his heartfelt gratitude to President Vladimir Putin who responded positively to his call to support the process of returning the men home,” the Presidency said.

The intervention underscores the role of high-level diplomacy in protecting South African citizens abroad, particularly in complex geopolitical contexts.

Repatriation Process Underway

Of the 17 men:

Four have already returned to South Africa.

Eleven are expected to arrive in the country shortly.

Two remain in Russia — one receiving medical treatment in a Moscow hospital and the other finalising administrative processes before travelling home.

The South African Embassy in Moscow is continuing to monitor the condition of the hospitalised individual and will facilitate his return once he is medically cleared to travel.

Investigation into Recruitment Ongoing

Authorities have confirmed that investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding the recruitment of the young men into mercenary-related activities linked to the Russia–Ukraine conflict.

The Presidency indicated that South African elements involved in luring the men remain under investigation.

South African law prohibits citizens from participating in foreign armed conflicts without proper authorisation, and the government has repeatedly warned against involvement in mercenary or foreign military activities.

Government Urges Caution

The development highlights the risks faced by young South Africans who may be misled by recruitment schemes promising financial gain or employment opportunities in foreign conflict zones.

The Presidency has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding citizens abroad while pursuing accountability for individuals or networks responsible for facilitating such recruitment.

The safe return of the group marks a significant diplomatic achievement, even as investigations continue into how the recruitment occurred and whether further preventative measures may be required.