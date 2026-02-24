KZN Women Entrepreneurs Receive R1.25 million Boost

Applause and ululations echoed through the Marine Building overlooking Durban’s bustling harbour as 25 women entrepreneurs from across KwaZulu-Natal stepped forward to receive more than financial support — they received a powerful endorsement of their businesses and ambitions.

At a ceremony led by Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli on Monday, beneficiaries were officially awarded a combined R1.25 million through the Women Advancement Fund (WAF), reinforcing the province’s commitment to placing women at the centre of economic transformation.

A Provincial First Driving Economic Inclusion

Launched in August 2024 by Premier Ntuli, the Women Advancement Fund is a pioneering provincial initiative aimed at dismantling structural barriers that continue to limit women’s participation in the economy.

These barriers include:

Limited access to start-up and expansion capital

Restricted market access

Entrenched gender bias in supply chains

Gaps in mentorship and business development support

Unlike conventional grant programmes, the WAF combines financial assistance with structured business development services. Beneficiaries receive mentorship, enterprise support and guidance designed to help transition businesses from survivalist operations into scalable, sustainable enterprises.

Public–Private Partnership Strengthens Impact

The event brought together senior government officials, private sector partners and development stakeholders, including representatives from Absa Bank — a key sponsor of the fund — Human Insight representative Nokwazi Shezi, and Acting Director-General in the Office of the Premier, Sibusiso Ngubane.

In his keynote address, Premier Ntuli emphasised that inclusive growth requires meaningful collaboration between government and business.

He expressed appreciation to Absa Bank for supporting the initiative, highlighting that public–private partnerships are critical to unlocking economic participation for women and accelerating inclusive development across KwaZulu-Natal.

Linking Economic Empowerment to Social Justice

The Premier also addressed broader social challenges that continue to undermine women’s economic advancement, particularly gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

He described GBVF as a significant obstacle to women’s full participation in development programmes and reaffirmed the provincial government’s commitment to intensifying efforts to combat these social ills.

“Through the Women Advancement Fund, we want to see women contributing constructively to the economy of the province and the country,” Ntuli said.

He urged beneficiaries to position their enterprises beyond provincial markets and pursue opportunities nationally and globally, while embracing innovation, scaling strategies and long-term sustainability.

From Persistence to Progress

For many recipients, the handover marked the culmination of years of perseverance.

Sindisiwe Dlamini from Nquthu described the moment as a breakthrough after sustained effort to grow her enterprise despite financial and structural challenges.

Encouraging fellow entrepreneurs not to give up, she said patience and persistence had ultimately paid off for those who now stood proudly as beneficiaries.

Expanding Women’s Role in Key Economic Sectors

The Women Advancement Fund forms part of broader provincial efforts to strengthen women-owned enterprises, promote financial inclusion and increase women’s participation in strategic sectors of the KwaZulu-Natal economy.

By targeting early-stage and growth-oriented businesses, the fund aims to:

Stimulate local economic development

Support job creation

Improve access to finance

Build long-term entrepreneurial capacity

As the ceremony concluded, it was evident that the occasion represented far more than a financial handover. It signalled a deliberate investment in leadership, resilience and the next generation of women shaping KwaZulu-Natal’s economic future.