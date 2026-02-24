Goa's Land Conversion Controversy: CM vs. RGP MLA Borkar

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made an unsuccessful attempt to persuade RGP MLA Viresh Borkar to end his hunger strike. Borkar is protesting against the Town and Country Planning Act's section 39A, which enables land conversion in tribal areas.

Sawant, who met Borkar at Azad Maidan, stated that he is concerned about the MLA's health and encouraged him to conclude the protest, promising to consider the demands positively. The provision allows changing land from non-settlement to settlement zones, reportedly misused in converting 84,000 square meters in North Goa.

The opposition and activists backed Borkar, demanding both the repeal of the provision and accountability for officers allegedly mishandling protesters. Despite his deteriorating health and hospitalization, Borkar rejoined the protest, emphasizing the need to protect Goa's interests.

