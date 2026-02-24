Left Menu

Poll Reveals Shifting Perceptions on Trump's Mental Acuity with Age

A new Reuters/Ipsos poll shows six in ten Americans view President Trump as becoming erratic with age. While a majority of Democrats and independents agree, a notable portion of Republicans do as well. Despite concerns about aging leadership, Trump's base sees him as sharp and effective.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:16 IST
According to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, 61% of Americans, including 30% of Republicans, believe President Donald Trump has become erratic with age. The poll concluded just before Trump, aged 79, was set to deliver his State of the Union address.

White House spokesman Davis Ingle dismissed the poll results as 'fake and desperate narratives,' underscoring Trump's energy and accessibility compared to his predecessor, Joe Biden. Despite these criticisms, Trump's approval rating in the latest poll sits at 40%, a slight increase from earlier in the month.

The poll also highlights a broader concern about aging leadership in Washington, with 79% of respondents indicating elected officials are too old. This sentiment echoes concerns about aging presidents, as both Trump and former President Biden have faced scrutiny regarding their mental acuity.

