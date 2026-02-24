Centre Clears MSP Procurement Push for Rabi 2026: Shivraj Chouhan

Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday conducted a high-level virtual review of Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and Krishi Unnati schemes with Agriculture Ministers and senior officials from multiple states, while announcing large-scale MSP-backed procurement approvals for the Rabi 2026 season.

The Minister emphasised that while the Centre is providing strong price support to farmers through expanded procurement of gram, mustard and lentil under the Pradhan Mantri Annadata Aay Sanrakshan Abhiyan (PM-AASHA), states must ensure timely and full utilisation of allocated funds before the close of the financial year.

Push for Full Fund Utilisation Before March 31

Reviewing progress with Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana, Shri Chouhan stressed that delayed or partial utilisation of funds weakens the impact of farmer-centric schemes.

“As the financial year approaches its end, every rupee released must be utilised properly and on time for farmers’ welfare,” he said.

A total of 18 schemes are currently being implemented under RKVY and Krishi Unnati, aimed at strengthening agricultural infrastructure, productivity and grassroots delivery.

Massive MSP Procurement Approvals for Rabi 2026

Under the Price Support Scheme (PSS) component of PM-AASHA, the Centre has approved large-scale procurement of key pulses and oilseeds where market prices fall below the notified Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Gram Procurement (Rabi 2026)

Maharashtra: 7,61,250 MT

Gujarat: 4,13,250 MT

Madhya Pradesh: 5,80,000 MT

Rajasthan: 5,53,000 MT

Mustard Procurement (Rabi 2026)

Rajasthan: 13,78,750 MT

Gujarat: 1,33,000 MT

Lentil Procurement (Rabi 2026)

Madhya Pradesh: 6,01,000 MT

Shri Chouhan said these approvals will ensure farmers receive MSP and are protected from distress sales during peak harvest periods.

PM-AASHA: Four-Pronged Price Protection Framework

The Minister reiterated that PM-AASHA includes:

Price Support Scheme (PSS)

Price Deficiency Payment Scheme (PDPS)

Market Intervention Scheme (MIS)

Price Stabilisation Fund (PSF)

These components together provide a safety net against market volatility, ensuring remunerative and assured prices for agricultural produce.

“Farmers should not be left at the mercy of volatile markets and middlemen,” he said, highlighting the importance of timely procurement operations.

Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission by 2030-31

The Minister also outlined the roadmap for the ‘Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission’, under which by 2030-31, the entire quantity of pigeon pea (arhar), urad and lentil offered by pre-registered farmers will be procured through central nodal agencies.

The mission aims to:

Provide assured market access

Guarantee remunerative prices

Reduce import dependence

Stabilise the domestic pulses economy

Shri Chouhan said assured procurement will encourage farmers to expand pulses cultivation, adopt improved technologies and invest in quality inputs, with positive effects on soil health, crop diversification and nutritional security.

Synergy Across Schemes for Income Growth

The Minister described PM-AASHA, PSS, RKVY, Krishi Unnati and the Self-Reliance in Pulses Mission as part of a coordinated framework to address:

Price risks

Productivity challenges

Infrastructure gaps

Market access constraints

“These are not isolated interventions but a comprehensive protective architecture for farmers,” he said.

Call for Centre–State Coordination

Concluding the meeting, Shri Chouhan urged states to act as proactive partners in delivering outcomes on the ground, stressing the need for close monitoring, timely implementation and transparent utilisation of funds.

He reiterated that only coordinated efforts between the Centre and states can build a strong, resilient and prosperous agricultural sector aligned with the broader goal of enhancing farmers’ incomes and strengthening rural India.