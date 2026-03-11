Left Menu

Erdogan Calls for Diplomatic Efforts to Halt Iran Conflict

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan emphasized on Wednesday the urgent need to end the conflict in Iran to prevent regional devastation. He advocated for diplomatic resolutions, asserting Turkey's active engagement with all parties involved to facilitate peace and avoid the escalation of tensions.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has urgently called for an end to the ongoing conflict in Iran, warning of widespread regional instability if the situation continues unchecked.

Addressing parliament on Wednesday, Erdogan highlighted the potential for diplomacy to play a pivotal role in resolving the crisis.

He underscored Turkey's commitment to engaging with all involved parties to find a peaceful solution and prevent further escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

