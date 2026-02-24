CT University Vice-Chancellor Removed Amid Allegations of Misconduct
CT University Vice-Chancellor Nitin Tandon was dismissed following accusations of misconduct towards Kashmiri students. The controversy arose over meal requests for Ramzan observances. The university has launched an investigation, and authorities are closely observing the situation, with calls for action from political figures and student organizations.
- Country:
- India
CT University's Vice-Chancellor, Nitin Tandon, was ousted on Tuesday after being accused of misconduct with Kashmiri students, confirmed Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi. This decision comes amid ongoing allegations that Tandon used abusive language towards the students and threatened their university status over meal requests during Ramzan.
On Monday, the group of students reportedly asked for 'sehri' and 'iftar' arrangements, leading to a confrontation that spurred protests and demands for Tandon's removal. In response, the university has begun an internal investigation while local authorities maintain oversight of the situation.
Prominent voices, including PDP's Iltija Mufti, have amplified the issue, urging Punjab's Chief Minister to take action. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has also called for intervention, emphasizing the need for universities to be inclusive, respectful environments for all students, irrespective of their background or faith.
ALSO READ
Conrad K Sangma Calls For Action Against Racial and Sexual Harassment Allegations
Achraf Hakimi Faces Trial Amidst Rape Allegations
Hungary's Central Bank Probes MOL Insider Trading Allegations
FIR lodged against four of Gujarat family for misconduct at Arunachal resort
UDF again boycotts Kerala assembly over Sabarimala gold allegations