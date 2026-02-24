CT University Vice-Chancellor Removed Amid Allegations of Misconduct

CT University's Vice-Chancellor, Nitin Tandon, was ousted on Tuesday after being accused of misconduct with Kashmiri students, confirmed Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi. This decision comes amid ongoing allegations that Tandon used abusive language towards the students and threatened their university status over meal requests during Ramzan.

On Monday, the group of students reportedly asked for 'sehri' and 'iftar' arrangements, leading to a confrontation that spurred protests and demands for Tandon's removal. In response, the university has begun an internal investigation while local authorities maintain oversight of the situation.

Prominent voices, including PDP's Iltija Mufti, have amplified the issue, urging Punjab's Chief Minister to take action. Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association has also called for intervention, emphasizing the need for universities to be inclusive, respectful environments for all students, irrespective of their background or faith.