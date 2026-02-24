CT University VC Removed Amid Allegations of Misconduct Against Kashmiri Students

On Tuesday, CT University's Vice-Chancellor, Nitin Tandon, faced removal following allegations of misbehavior towards Kashmiri students, as declared by Chancellor Charanjit Singh Channi. The private university commenced an internal investigation while local authorities closely observed the situation.

Students claimed that Tandon responded abusively to their requests for Ramzan meal arrangements and threatened them with expulsion, leading them to protest. Chancellor Channi stated that Tandon's service has been terminated and that a committee, led by the Jagraon sub-divisional magistrate, will investigate.

Ludhiana Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain affirmed resolution of the issue, coordinated among police and community leaders. After these efforts, the students ended their protest. The controversy gained political attention, with PDP leader Iltija Mufti demanding action from Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.