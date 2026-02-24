Maharashtra Cracks Down on Road Safety: Measures to Tackle Accident Surge

The Maharashtra government is taking decisive steps to mitigate road accidents, with new regulations targeting drunk driving and unauthorized bus modifications. Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik detailed initiatives during a recent assembly session.

Among the measures, speed governors are mandated to cap buses at 80 kmph, addressing issues of vehicles operating at dangerous speeds of up to 140 kmph. The government is also introducing a breath analyser system in new buses, preventing intoxicated driving.

Efforts to improve road safety include installing reflectors, U-turn indicators, and distance markers. The transport department has set up check posts throughout the state, reporting a one percent accident rate decrease compared to other states, with the ultimate goal of reaching zero accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)