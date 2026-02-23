Ukraine's Role in Freeing Belarusian Political Prisoners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that Ukraine is prepared to keep assisting in the release of Belarusian political prisoners. This statement comes after Ukraine took in prisoners as part of a U.S.-brokered exchange.

Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to supporting Belarusian prisoners, promising any possible help. However, he noted the significant challenges involved in securing their release, as emphasized in a social media post referencing his interview with Belarusian independent outlet Dzerkalo.

The Ukrainian president's stance highlights ongoing regional diplomatic efforts and the complexities of international prisoner exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)