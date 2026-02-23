Left Menu

Ukraine's Role in Freeing Belarusian Political Prisoners

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has expressed Ukraine's continued commitment to aiding the release of Belarusian political prisoners. This follows a U.S.-brokered exchange. Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's willingness to support the prisoners, despite the complexities involved in freeing individuals from detention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 23-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 17:16 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Monday that Ukraine is prepared to keep assisting in the release of Belarusian political prisoners. This statement comes after Ukraine took in prisoners as part of a U.S.-brokered exchange.

Zelenskiy reaffirmed Ukraine's commitment to supporting Belarusian prisoners, promising any possible help. However, he noted the significant challenges involved in securing their release, as emphasized in a social media post referencing his interview with Belarusian independent outlet Dzerkalo.

The Ukrainian president's stance highlights ongoing regional diplomatic efforts and the complexities of international prisoner exchanges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

