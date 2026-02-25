China and Germany: Fostering Deeper Ties
China aims to enhance its cooperation with Germany, as stated by Premier Li Qiang during a meeting with Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Beijing. The two nations have been strengthening their relationship, and China is committed to improving dialogue, communication, and mutual trust with Germany.
During the discussions, Premier Li highlighted the progress in Sino-German relations, emphasizing the importance of deepening ties and collaboration between the two nations.
Li Qiang noted China's intent to build stronger dialogue and mutual trust, indicative of the growing rapport between China and this key European partner.
