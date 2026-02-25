China and Germany: Fostering Deeper Ties

China is eager to enhance its partnership with Germany, according to Chinese Premier Li Qiang. This announcement was made during his meeting on Wednesday with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in Beijing.

During the discussions, Premier Li highlighted the progress in Sino-German relations, emphasizing the importance of deepening ties and collaboration between the two nations.

Li Qiang noted China's intent to build stronger dialogue and mutual trust, indicative of the growing rapport between China and this key European partner.