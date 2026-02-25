Friedrich Merz's Diplomacy Marathon: Balancing Germany's China Policy

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has embarked on a significant visit to China to negotiate fair economic conditions for German companies and seek China's aid in resolving the ongoing Russian aggression in Ukraine. Arriving in Beijing, Merz emphasized the importance of a unified European approach in dealing with China.

The Chancellor's visit follows recent trips by other European and global leaders, underlining the connections between Europe and China in handling global issues. Merz indicated the necessity for a balanced, reliable, and fair partnership that addresses both cooperation and competition.

Europe seeks Chinese collaboration in addressing trade challenges as well as geopolitical instability, especially amid pressure from global economic policies. Germany, along with other European nations, wants China to play a more active role in stabilizing the international order, asserting the importance of multilateralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)