Tamil Nadu Farmers Demand Ticket Refund After Summons Revoked

In a dramatic turn of events, a group of farmers from Tamil Nadu, led by Ayyakannu, State President of the National South Indian Rivers Linking Farmers' Association, conducted a sit-in at the Tiruchirappalli Railway Junction on Tuesday. Their protest was sparked by the sudden cancellation of a legal summons that had called them to appear in Nagpur.

The farmers, who had intended to travel semi-nude to Nagpur as a mark of protest, were stopped by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and informed that their appearance was no longer required. This protest action arose after a previous demonstration in November for better agricultural prices and loan waivers, during which they were detained in Nagpur.

Ayyakannu and fellow farmers accuse both Central and State governments of failing to provide necessary support and infrastructure, such as remunerative prices, loan waivers, and water security measures. Their grievances include inadequate action towards building check dams on the Cauvery River and a lack of concern for farmer welfare beyond election periods. They have demanded immediate policy changes to ensure the sustainability of farming livelihoods.