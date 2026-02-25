Controversy Erupts Over ACB Raid on Deputy Chief Minister's Brother

In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has spoken out against what he describes as an "unfortunate" Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid on the residence of his brother, Vijay Choudhary. The raid was conducted in connection with a suspected disproportionate assets case.

Surinder Choudhary, while addressing the media, asserted his brother's significant contributions to anti-terror operations in regions like Thanamandi and Doda, emphasizing that instead of receiving a promotion, his brother faced an ACB raid. Surinder lamented, "This is unfortunate… they have come to my brother's house to stop his promotion to DSP."

The Deputy CM further highlighted Vijay's impeccable service record and the family's military background, stressing their long-standing dedication and hard work. The raid, conducted earlier, adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation surrounding disproportionate assets. Vijay Choudhary, a well-regarded officer, is now at the center of this controversial probe.