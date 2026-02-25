Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over ACB Raid on Deputy Chief Minister's Brother

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary criticizes an Anti-Corruption Bureau raid on his brother Vijay Choudhary's home. He calls the move unfortunate and emphasizes his brother's commendable service record in anti-terror operations, asserting the raid interferes with a deserved promotion to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP).

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:49 IST
Controversy Erupts Over ACB Raid on Deputy Chief Minister's Brother
Jammu and Kashmir Deputy CM Surinder Choudhary (Photo: ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, Jammu and Kashmir's Deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, has spoken out against what he describes as an "unfortunate" Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raid on the residence of his brother, Vijay Choudhary. The raid was conducted in connection with a suspected disproportionate assets case.

Surinder Choudhary, while addressing the media, asserted his brother's significant contributions to anti-terror operations in regions like Thanamandi and Doda, emphasizing that instead of receiving a promotion, his brother faced an ACB raid. Surinder lamented, "This is unfortunate… they have come to my brother's house to stop his promotion to DSP."

The Deputy CM further highlighted Vijay's impeccable service record and the family's military background, stressing their long-standing dedication and hard work. The raid, conducted earlier, adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing investigation surrounding disproportionate assets. Vijay Choudhary, a well-regarded officer, is now at the center of this controversial probe.

TRENDING

1
Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

Kushner's Controversial Diplomacy: Shaking Up France

 Global
2
Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

Political Backlash in Karnataka Over Government Recruitment Figures

 India
3
VVISM Unveils Cutting-Edge Apprenticeship Degree in AI and Cloud

VVISM Unveils Cutting-Edge Apprenticeship Degree in AI and Cloud

 India
4
Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Energy Project

Vikram Solar Secures Major 378.75 MW Module Order in Strategic Renewable Ene...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026