Left Menu

India Treads Middle Path Amid New US Tariff Landscape

India maintains a balanced stance amid recent US tariff changes, but potential hikes under Section 122 may pose challenges. While countries with US trade deals face short-term setbacks, lack of comprehensive agreements could favor others. Currency markets remain unsettled as US trade policy uncertainty persists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 11:49 IST
India Treads Middle Path Amid New US Tariff Landscape
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the latest tariff shifts instigated by the United States, India maintains a middle-ground stance, as reported by Union Bank of India. The study suggests that definitive tariff hikes under Section 122 might endanger its current tariff advantages secured through prior negotiations.

Countries that have negotiated bilateral trade agreements with the US now face potential short-term disadvantages, while those without comprehensive deals could potentially fare better in the current commercial climate, the report suggests. Despite being from a low-tariffed group among its Asian peers, India could face increased exposure if tariffs rise uniformly.

Following a Supreme Court decision that nullified many of the tariffs imposed during the Trump era, a renewed push for tariffs under Section 122 is underway. President Trump has signaled an initial 10% tariff on all imports, with plans to raise it to 15% for a temporary period of 150 days, influencing global financial markets.

TRENDING

1
Controversy Erupts Over ACB Raid on Deputy Chief Minister's Brother

Controversy Erupts Over ACB Raid on Deputy Chief Minister's Brother

 India
2
Trump's State of Pivotal Moments: Economic Focus and Political Theater

Trump's State of Pivotal Moments: Economic Focus and Political Theater

 Global
3
Streamlining ATP Tour: Medvedev Advocates for Grand Slams and Masters Focus

Streamlining ATP Tour: Medvedev Advocates for Grand Slams and Masters Focus

 Global
4
Freedom Shield Drills Heighten Tensions on Korean Peninsula

Freedom Shield Drills Heighten Tensions on Korean Peninsula

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026