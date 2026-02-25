New Survey Shows 60% of Kiwis Took Overnight Trips

Tourism and Hospitality Minister Louise Upston has welcomed the release of new Domestic Visitor Survey data, revealing that three in five New Zealanders took an overnight domestic trip in the six months to October 2025 — underscoring the critical role local travel plays in the country’s tourism economy.

The survey, conducted in October and November 2025, is the first wave of a new nationwide research programme designed to deliver deeper insights into domestic travel behaviour, peak and off-peak demand, and future travel intentions.

Fresh Data to Guide a $60% Domestic Market

Domestic tourism accounts for around 60 percent of total tourism expenditure in New Zealand, making it the backbone of many regional economies.

“This new survey provides valuable insights into New Zealanders’ domestic travel intentions, behaviours, and experiences,” Ms Upston said.

“Three in five New Zealanders took an overnight trip in the six months to October 2025, and nearly half took a day trip. That’s incredibly useful information for understanding where and how people are choosing to travel.”

The data captures both retrospective travel over the previous six months and forward-looking intentions for the next six months, giving operators a near real-time snapshot of demand trends.

Travel Motivations and Satisfaction Levels

The findings highlight strong domestic appetite for leisure and connection:

Main reasons for travel: Visiting family and friends, and relaxing or unwinding.

Satisfaction levels: Most travellers reported being satisfied or very satisfied with their trips.

Future intentions: Over three-quarters intend to take an overnight trip in the next six months; more than half plan a day trip.

Barriers to travel: Cost pressures and weather conditions were the most commonly cited constraints.

Planning sources: Destination websites, online resources, and recommendations from friends and family were the primary planning tools.

The high satisfaction rates suggest domestic tourism offerings are largely meeting traveller expectations, while cost sensitivity remains a key factor influencing demand.

Timely Insights for Regional Planning

The Domestic Visitor Survey complements the volumes and flow data released late last year, adding behavioural insights to existing movement data. Together, the datasets aim to help regions better plan infrastructure, marketing campaigns, and seasonal capacity.

“Delivering this data within six months ensures the sector has timely, practical insights to support planning and respond to emerging travel trends,” Ms Upston said.

With tourism and hospitality ranking as New Zealand’s second-highest export earner, the Government views improved data capability as central to supporting economic growth.

“We’re already seeing a positive resurgence of international visitors coming to our shores post-Covid. These new insights will help the industry to maximise our tourism offerings for domestic travellers, encouraging Kiwis to explore more of their backyard,” she said.

Survey Details and Next Release

The survey is conducted by Verian on behalf of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE). Key findings and interactive data visualisations are available through the Tourism Evidence and Insights Centre.

The next release of Domestic Visitor Survey data is scheduled for September 2026 and will include findings from the April 2026 collection wave.

Industry stakeholders say the move toward more frequent, behaviour-focused reporting marks a shift toward data-driven tourism planning — particularly important as operators balance domestic and recovering international demand.