Cricket Craze Drives Surge in Indian Domestic Travel

As cricket fever grips India, domestic travel experiences a boom, particularly in non-metro cities. Airbnb reports a significant rise in bookings during the cricket season, with cities like Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram seeing substantial search increases. Cricket is not just unifying India in spirit but also shaping travel patterns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Cricket is proving to be a catalyst for domestic travel across India, with booking platform Airbnb noting a surge in demand for accommodation in match-hosting cities.

Ranchi and Thiruvananthapuram, among others, have seen notable increases in search interest, as India's cricket fixtures drive travel beyond major urban centers.

This increase highlights how cricket influences not only the spirit of the nation but also its travel patterns, with more extended stays and cultural exploration on the rise.

