Public Consultation Opens on Sweeping Road Rule Reforms

The Government has launched nationwide consultation on two major packages of Land Transport Rule changes aimed at improving everyday road safety while cutting compliance costs for freight operators, Transport Minister Chris Bishop announced today.

The proposals form part of a wider Land Transport Rules Reform programme designed to modernise regulations, align them with real-world behaviour, and remove unnecessary red tape.

“For most New Zealanders, transport rules are not something they think about until they run into them,” Mr Bishop said.

“This is technical work, but it matters in the real world — from how parents teach their kids to ride bikes safely, to how drivers pass cyclists on rural roads, to how truckies move freight from A to B.”

Package One: Safer, Clearer Everyday Road Rules

The first package focuses on lane use and everyday road-sharing scenarios, targeting practical issues affecting families, cyclists, bus passengers, pedestrians and motorists.

Five key proposals are open for feedback:

Children allowed to ride on footpaths up to age 12

Children aged 12 and under would be legally permitted to ride bicycles on footpaths. Currently, most cycling on footpaths is prohibited, despite common practice among younger riders.

The change is intended to improve safety for children, particularly on busy roads lacking protected cycleways. Ministers acknowledge concerns from pedestrians — especially older people and members of the disability community — and say education and responsible riding expectations will be critical.

Mandatory passing gap for cyclists and horses

Drivers would be required to leave a minimum passing distance of between one metre and 1.5 metres, depending on the speed limit. The proposal aims to remove ambiguity and provide clear national guidance for motorists, improving safety for vulnerable road users.

E-scooters permitted in cycle lanes

E-scooter riders would be formally allowed to use cycle lanes, reflecting current widespread use and clarifying enforcement settings.

Buses given priority in low-speed zones

Drivers travelling under 60 km/h would be required to give way to buses pulling out from bus stops, reducing delays and improving reliability for public transport users.

Clearer signage rules for berm parking

Councils would gain clearer authority to manage parking on berms through simplified signage rules.

“These changes are about safer school rides, smoother bus trips, clearer guidance for drivers, and more practical rules that reflect how people actually use our roads,” Mr Bishop said.

Freight and Heavy Vehicle Reform

The second package targets regulatory barriers affecting truck operators and the freight sector, which underpins domestic supply chains.

“Freight keeps our economy moving, and truck drivers are the backbone of our supply chains,” Mr Bishop said.

Key heavy vehicle proposals include:

Reducing permit requirements for empty HPMV movements

Rental operators would be able to move empty High Productivity Motor Vehicle (HPMV) truck and trailer combinations between depots and customers without certain existing permit requirements, reducing delays and administrative costs.

Licence flexibility for zero-emissions vehicles

Class 1 licence holders would be permitted to drive zero-emissions vehicles up to 7,500kg gross laden weight — higher than the standard Class 1 threshold — reflecting the additional battery weight of electric vehicles.

Class 2 licence holders would be allowed to operate electric buses with more than two axles up to 22,000kg gross laden weight.

The changes are designed to support fleet electrification while maintaining safety standards.

More practical load pilot signage rules

Signage requirements for load pilot vehicles would be simplified to better reflect operational realities.

Easier conversion for overseas heavy vehicle drivers

Overseas heavy vehicle licence holders would be able to convert their licences either by sitting the required tests or completing approved courses, potentially easing workforce pressures in the freight sector.

Part of Broader Transport Rule Overhaul

The consultation builds on earlier reforms, including reduced Warrant of Fitness (WOF) and Certificate of Fitness (COF) frequency for vintage vehicles and private motorhomes. Recent consultations have also examined light vehicle inspection frequency, heavy vehicle permitting simplification, and potential new safety requirements for vehicles entering the fleet.

“There’s still a lot more work to do on modernising New Zealand’s Land Transport Rules,” Mr Bishop said, noting further policy development is underway, including research into enabling more productive freight vehicles.

The Ministry of Transport and NZTA will assess public submissions before finalising any rule changes.

Stakeholders including parents, cyclists, bus users, disability advocates, freight operators, councils and everyday motorists are being encouraged to provide feedback.

“Good rules are built on commonsense feedback from people who live by them,” Mr Bishop said.