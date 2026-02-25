Anti-Corruption Drive: Rajasthan Patwari Nabbed in Bribery Scandal
The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a patwari in Dholpur district. Birendra Kumar Sharma allegedly demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe to process a land mutation. A bureau team caught him accepting the bribe, and investigations are ongoing.
In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended a patwari in Dholpur district on Wednesday for allegedly receiving a bribe.
Birendra Kumar Sharma, the patwari for Basai Samanta revenue circle, was accused of demanding Rs 50,000 to process a land mutation. The complainant reported harassment over the payment.
The bureau set a trap, capturing Sharma as he accepted the money. Investigations and further legal proceedings are in progress, officials confirmed.
