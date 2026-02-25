Left Menu

Anti-Corruption Drive: Rajasthan Patwari Nabbed in Bribery Scandal

The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested a patwari in Dholpur district. Birendra Kumar Sharma allegedly demanded a Rs 50,000 bribe to process a land mutation. A bureau team caught him accepting the bribe, and investigations are ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-02-2026 12:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 12:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant anti-corruption operation, the Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau apprehended a patwari in Dholpur district on Wednesday for allegedly receiving a bribe.

Birendra Kumar Sharma, the patwari for Basai Samanta revenue circle, was accused of demanding Rs 50,000 to process a land mutation. The complainant reported harassment over the payment.

The bureau set a trap, capturing Sharma as he accepted the money. Investigations and further legal proceedings are in progress, officials confirmed.

