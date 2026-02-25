Kerala Corruption Crackdown: Panchayat Overseer Nabbed in Historic Bribe Case
Deepesh Kumar, a panchayat overseer in Kerala, was arrested for accepting a Rs 15 lakh bribe for issuing a completion certificate for a warehouse. This seizure is the biggest in the Kerala Vigilance department's history, with further investigations underway.
In an unprecedented arrest in the Kerala Vigilance department's history, officials have detained a panchayat overseer after he was caught accepting a substantial bribe. Deepesh Kumar, associated with the Vadavucode–Puthencruz grama panchayat, demanded Rs 15 lakh to approve a warehouse completion certificate.
The incident unfolded when the complainant, a transport business owner in Ernakulam, reported Kumar's demand to the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Kumar allegedly reduced his bribe from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 15 lakh during negotiations. The Vigilance team set a strategic trap to catch Kumar in action.
The arrest was made near the Kakkanad Collectorate as Kumar accepted Rs 5 lakh in cash along with a Rs 10 lakh cheque. He will face proceedings at the Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court. Further investigations into the matter continue.
With inputs from agencies.
