Left Menu

Supreme Court Upholds Fraternity as Key for National Unity

The Supreme Court emphasizes the importance of fraternity for national unity, warning against targeting communities based on religion, language, caste, or region by public figures. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan highlights the responsibilities of those in high constitutional offices to respect all communities, safeguarded under Article 19 of the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:20 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:20 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Fraternity as Key for National Unity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has firmly emphasized the crucial role of fraternity in maintaining national unity and social cohesion. This warning targets public figures in high constitutional positions who might aim criticisms at specific communities based on religion, language, caste, or region.

In a notable judgment by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, highlighted in the context of the Netflix crime thriller 'Ghooskhor Pandat', the top court asserted that both state and non-state actors must refrain from denigrating communities through speeches, memes, cartoons, or visual arts.

Justice Bhuyan's judgment emphasizes the constitutional dharma of fostering brotherhood and mutual respect among all citizens, in alignment with Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees freedom of speech and expression, tempered by reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Navigating Instant Loans: Balancing Speed and Cost in Modern Finance

Navigating Instant Loans: Balancing Speed and Cost in Modern Finance

 United States
2
Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

Justice Bhuyan Highlights the Gap in Constitutional Morality

 India
3
Fitch Affirms Ratings for PNB and BoB with Stable Outlook

Fitch Affirms Ratings for PNB and BoB with Stable Outlook

 India
4
Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

Strengthening Strategic Ties: Modi's Landmark Visit to Israel

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026