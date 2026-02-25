Supreme Court Upholds Fraternity as Key for National Unity
The Supreme Court emphasizes the importance of fraternity for national unity, warning against targeting communities based on religion, language, caste, or region by public figures. Justice Ujjal Bhuyan highlights the responsibilities of those in high constitutional offices to respect all communities, safeguarded under Article 19 of the Constitution.
The Supreme Court has firmly emphasized the crucial role of fraternity in maintaining national unity and social cohesion. This warning targets public figures in high constitutional positions who might aim criticisms at specific communities based on religion, language, caste, or region.
In a notable judgment by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, highlighted in the context of the Netflix crime thriller 'Ghooskhor Pandat', the top court asserted that both state and non-state actors must refrain from denigrating communities through speeches, memes, cartoons, or visual arts.
Justice Bhuyan's judgment emphasizes the constitutional dharma of fostering brotherhood and mutual respect among all citizens, in alignment with Article 19(1)(a), which guarantees freedom of speech and expression, tempered by reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2).
