India Backs High-Speed Underwater Tech in TDB–Xalten Pact

In a significant move to advance India’s marine technology capabilities, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science & Technology (DST) has signed an agreement with M/s Xalten Systems Pvt. Ltd. for the development of a next-generation underwater acoustic communication system capable of high-data-rate transmission, including real-time video.

The project, titled “Development of High-Performance Acoustic Antenna System for Underwater High Data Rate Communication for Video Transmission,” seeks to bridge a critical technology gap in underwater communication and strengthen India’s strategic and commercial presence in the blue economy.

Addressing a Critical Technology Gap

Underwater communication has traditionally relied on low-bandwidth acoustic systems designed for long-range signalling. While global players such as Kongsberg Maritime, Sonardyne and EvoLogics dominate the market, their legacy systems primarily support limited data transfer rates.

The TDB-supported initiative aims to change that by developing wideband hydrophone array sensor systems optimized for short-range, high-speed communication between autonomous underwater platforms.

The indigenous system is designed to enable:

Megabit-per-second data rates

Reliable real-time video transmission

Seamless communication between autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs)

Enhanced coordination in underwater robotic swarms

Supporting Offshore and Strategic Applications

The demand for robust underwater communication has surged with the growing deployment of AUV swarms in:

Offshore oil and gas operations

Deep-sea mineral exploration

Marine scientific research

Strategic and defence applications

High-bandwidth underwater communication is critical for enabling real-time navigation, mission coordination, environmental monitoring and collaborative data exchange across marine robotic systems.

Indo–Singapore Collaboration

The project is being undertaken in collaboration with Subnero Pte Ltd, Singapore, combining Indian expertise in underwater acoustics with advanced software-defined communication systems.

By integrating precision acoustic sensor arrays with programmable communication frameworks, the system aims to deliver high-speed, reliable performance in challenging underwater environments where signal distortion and attenuation remain significant technical hurdles.

Building Domestic Manufacturing Capability

Beyond R&D, the initiative will establish scalable manufacturing capabilities in India for advanced acoustic sensors. This is expected to:

Reduce reliance on imported underwater communication systems

Strengthen indigenous sensor technology

Enhance India’s maritime innovation ecosystem

Support export potential in marine technologies

The move aligns with India’s broader strategy of promoting self-reliance in critical technologies while expanding its footprint in the global blue economy.

Government: Strategic Importance for Maritime Growth

Shri Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of TDB, described advanced underwater communication systems as essential for India’s maritime ambitions.

“Advanced underwater communication systems are critical for India’s maritime research, offshore infrastructure, and strategic sectors. Through this Indo–Singapore joint proposal, TDB is supporting the development and commercialization of high-performance indigenous acoustic technologies that can position India as a key player in the emerging blue economy, while strengthening international technology partnerships for mutual growth,” he said.

Industry: Accelerating Next-Gen Marine Robotics

The promoter of Xalten Systems Pvt. Ltd. said TDB’s support would fast-track the development of application-optimized acoustic antenna systems tailored for next-generation underwater robotics and communication networks.

“This collaboration strengthens India’s technological capabilities in marine sensing and high-data-rate underwater communication,” the company said.

Advancing India’s Blue Economy Vision

The project aligns with TDB’s mandate to facilitate commercialization of indigenous technologies developed through industry-led R&D and strategic collaborations.

By backing high-performance underwater communication systems, TDB is reinforcing India’s push toward:

Technology translation and commercialization

Maritime innovation leadership

Strategic ocean technology capabilities

Self-reliance in critical marine systems

As India expands its role in deep-sea exploration, offshore infrastructure and marine research, high-speed underwater communication could become a cornerstone technology — positioning the country as a competitive player in the rapidly evolving global blue economy.