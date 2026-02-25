Breaking Barriers: India's Underwater Communication Revolution

The Department of Science's Technology Development Board (TDB) has embarked on a pioneering venture with Kochi-based automation firm, Xalten Systems, to develop state-of-the-art hydrophone-array sensor systems. Intended to facilitate high-bandwidth communication, this technology is set to revolutionize underwater communication by providing real-time video transmission between autonomous platforms.

The partnership also involves Singapore's Subnero Pte Ltd, known for their expertise in underwater wireless communications. The project, supported by the TDB, aims to create a 'Development of High-Performance Acoustic Antenna System for Underwater High Data Rate Communication for Video Transmission,' addressing a critical gap in the current low-bandwidth global solutions.

Rajesh Kumar Pathak, TDB's secretary, emphasized the strategic importance of this venture for India's maritime research and offshore infrastructure. By fostering Indo-Singapore collaboration, the project aims to propel India's position in the blue economy and forge strong international technology partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)