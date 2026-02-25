Left Menu

Assam Sets Stage for Comprehensive Pay Revision with 8th Pay Commission

The Assam government has launched the 8th Pay Commission to undertake a thorough revision of employee salaries. Headed by Subhash Chandra Das, this commission aims to improve fiscal sustainability and administrative efficiency. Excluding certain officers, the panel will also review pensions, focusing on equitable performance and fiscal prudence.

Guwahati | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:49 IST
The Assam government has officially constituted the 8th Pay Commission, eyeing a sweeping overhaul of its employee salary structure, as stated in a recent government order. Former Additional Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Das will lead the commission, comprised of seven other members, according to the Finance Department's announcement.

The last revision of state employee salaries took effect on April 1, 2016, following the 7th Assam Pay & Productivity Pay Commission. The newly formed commission has an 18-month deadline to deliver its report. The government aims to bolster fiscal sustainability and enhance administrative efficiency through this revision.

Notably, the 8th Assam Pay Commission will not cover all India services officers or posts with UGC, AICTE, or technical pay scales in educational institutions. It will, however, address revisions in pay, allowances, and service conditions to ensure they are equitable, performance-driven, and fiscally responsible. The commission will also consider the emoluments for state pensioners, tying their recommendations to changes in the Consumer Price Index.

