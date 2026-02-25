NPG Clears Key Rail, Metro & Airport Projects Under PM GatiShakti

The 109th meeting of the Network Planning Group (NPG) was held at the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), where four major infrastructure projects were evaluated for alignment with the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan (PMGS NMP).

The meeting focused on strengthening multimodal connectivity, enhancing logistics efficiency, and ensuring a “Whole of Government” approach to integrated infrastructure planning. The NPG assessed two rail projects, one metro extension and one greenfield airport project for their conformity to PM GatiShakti principles, including last-mile connectivity to economic and social nodes.

These projects are expected to significantly boost logistics performance, reduce travel time and generate socio-economic benefits across multiple states.

Rail Capacity Boost on Strategic Northern Corridor

Proposed 3rd Line between Jalandhar Cantt and Jammu Tawi (210.750 km)

The Ministry of Railways has proposed the construction of a third railway line between Jalandhar Cantt and Jammu Tawi, spanning Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir.

The alignment will pass through 27 stations across key districts including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kangra, Pathankot, Kathua and Samba.

The project carries substantial strategic and economic importance:

Strengthens defence logistics by enabling faster troop and equipment movement to border areas

Augments freight capacity for agricultural produce, construction materials and essential commodities

Reduces congestion on an already critical rail corridor

Enhances reliability and network resilience

The corridor is considered strategically sensitive and vital for both national security and regional development.

Expanding Capacity on Northern–Central Rail Artery

Proposed 3rd Line between Manikpur and Itarsi (518.532 km)

The second rail project involves construction of a third line between Manikpur and Itarsi across Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Covering 518.532 km, the alignment traverses districts such as Chitrakoot, Satna, Maihar, Katni, Jabalpur, Narsinghpur and Narmadapuram — reinforcing a crucial link between northern and central India.

Key expected outcomes include:

Enhanced operational capacity for both passenger and freight services

Reduced congestion on high-traffic routes

Improved network resilience

Facilitation of additional train services

Support for industrial hubs, goods sheds and tourism circuits

The corridor plays a critical role in India’s freight and passenger movement network, making capacity expansion essential to meet projected demand.

Greenfield Airport to Power Northeast Growth

Development of Greenfield Airport at Doloo, Silchar (Assam)

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has proposed a greenfield airport at Doloo in Silchar, strategically located near NH-27.

The project aims to address capacity constraints of the existing civil enclave and cater to rising air travel demand in the Northeast.

Once operational, the airport is expected to:

Enhance regional and national connectivity

Boost trade, tourism and business activity

Generate multiplier effects in logistics, hospitality and urban infrastructure

Drive socio-economic development in Cachar district and surrounding areas

The project aligns with the government’s broader objective of improving connectivity in the Northeast under integrated infrastructure planning.

Surat Metro Extension to Link with Bullet Train

Surat Metro Corridor II Extension (4.4 km)

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has proposed a 4.4 km elevated extension of Surat Metro Corridor II (Phase I) from Saroli to the Mumbai–Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor.

The extension will include three operational stations, with provisions for two future stations, and is designed as a dedicated feeder to the HSR network.

Key features include:

Seamless metro–HSR integration

Direct station linkages

Feeder bus connectivity

Non-motorized transport infrastructure

The project is expected to strengthen urban mobility, improve modal integration and enhance transport sustainability in Surat, one of India’s fastest-growing cities.

Strengthening Multimodal Planning Under PM GatiShakti

The NPG’s evaluation reaffirmed the central role of the PM GatiShakti framework in ensuring integrated infrastructure development across ministries.

By focusing on multimodal connectivity, last-mile access and cross-sector coordination, the projects collectively aim to:

Improve logistics efficiency

Reduce transit time and operational bottlenecks

Enhance economic competitiveness

Deliver long-term socio-economic benefits

The 109th NPG meeting underscores the government’s continued push toward synchronized infrastructure expansion to support India’s growth ambitions through strategic planning and coordinated implementation.