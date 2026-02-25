Left Menu

Jual Oram Visits Banke Bihari Temple, Reviews Cold Storage in UP

During his visit to the temple town of Vrindavan, the Minister paid obeisance to Lord Shri Krishna at one of India’s most revered spiritual sites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:48 IST
Jual Oram Visits Banke Bihari Temple, Reviews Cold Storage in UP
Following the temple visit, Shri Oram inspected a potato cold storage facility in Bas Amru village under the Sadabad Assembly constituency in Hathras district. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram on Tuesday offered prayers at the renowned Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura district, seeking peace, prosperity and well-being for all citizens of the country.

During his visit to the temple town of Vrindavan, the Minister paid obeisance to Lord Shri Krishna at one of India’s most revered spiritual sites.

Inspection of Potato Cold Storage Facility

Following the temple visit, Shri Oram inspected a potato cold storage facility in Bas Amru village under the Sadabad Assembly constituency in Hathras district.

He reviewed:

  • Storage arrangements

  • Cold chain systems

  • Operational efficiency

  • Facilities available to farmers

The Minister directed officials and the management to prioritise farmers’ interests, enhance storage capacity and ensure transparency in operations.

Interaction with Farmers

Shri Oram also interacted with local residents and potato farmers during his visit to Bas Amru village.

Farmers raised concerns related to:

  • Fair pricing of agricultural produce

  • Expansion of storage infrastructure

  • Effective implementation of government schemes

Listening to their feedback, the Minister assured them that the Central Government remains committed to strengthening agricultural infrastructure and improving farmers’ incomes.

Focus on Rural Development and Farmer Welfare

The Minister emphasised that multiple government schemes are being implemented to support farmers, enhance post-harvest infrastructure and improve market access.

His visit underscored the government’s focus on:

  • Rural development

  • Agricultural infrastructure strengthening

  • Farmer welfare initiatives

  • Upholding spiritual and cultural values

The twin engagements — at the temple and in the farming community — reflected a blend of cultural outreach and grassroots development review during the Minister’s visit to Uttar Pradesh.

 

TRENDING

1
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
2
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India
3
India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi tells Israeli Parliament.

India stands with Israel firmly with full conviction in this moment: PM Modi...

 Global
4
No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM Modi in his address to Israeli Parliament.

No cause can justify murder of civilians, nothing can justify terrorism: PM ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026