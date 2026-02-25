Jual Oram Visits Banke Bihari Temple, Reviews Cold Storage in UP

Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Shri Jual Oram on Tuesday offered prayers at the renowned Shri Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura district, seeking peace, prosperity and well-being for all citizens of the country.

During his visit to the temple town of Vrindavan, the Minister paid obeisance to Lord Shri Krishna at one of India’s most revered spiritual sites.

Inspection of Potato Cold Storage Facility

Following the temple visit, Shri Oram inspected a potato cold storage facility in Bas Amru village under the Sadabad Assembly constituency in Hathras district.

He reviewed:

Storage arrangements

Cold chain systems

Operational efficiency

Facilities available to farmers

The Minister directed officials and the management to prioritise farmers’ interests, enhance storage capacity and ensure transparency in operations.

Interaction with Farmers

Shri Oram also interacted with local residents and potato farmers during his visit to Bas Amru village.

Farmers raised concerns related to:

Fair pricing of agricultural produce

Expansion of storage infrastructure

Effective implementation of government schemes

Listening to their feedback, the Minister assured them that the Central Government remains committed to strengthening agricultural infrastructure and improving farmers’ incomes.

Focus on Rural Development and Farmer Welfare

The Minister emphasised that multiple government schemes are being implemented to support farmers, enhance post-harvest infrastructure and improve market access.

His visit underscored the government’s focus on:

Rural development

Agricultural infrastructure strengthening

Farmer welfare initiatives

Upholding spiritual and cultural values

The twin engagements — at the temple and in the farming community — reflected a blend of cultural outreach and grassroots development review during the Minister’s visit to Uttar Pradesh.