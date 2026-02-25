TRAI Marks 29 Years with Focus on TV Access, 5G & Net Neutrality

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) commemorated TRAI Day 2026, marking 29 years since its establishment on February 20, 1997, with high-level deliberations on the future of India’s telecom and broadcasting ecosystem.

The event brought together senior government officials, industry leaders, academicians and technology experts to reflect on TRAI’s regulatory journey and examine emerging challenges in digital communications.

From Liberalisation to Digital Transformation

In his welcome address, Shri Atul Kumar Chaudhary, Secretary, TRAI, recalled the Authority’s founding during India’s telecom liberalisation phase and underscored the importance of an independent regulator in ensuring fair competition, orderly growth and consumer protection.

He highlighted television’s continued relevance, especially in rural and semi-urban India, and stressed that universal broadcasting access remains vital for social inclusion. He also noted the rapid technological evolution toward network slicing and advanced digital systems, emphasising adherence to net neutrality principles.

Chairman: Regulation Must Evolve with Technology

TRAI Chairman Shri Anil Kumar Lahoti said India’s communications landscape now spans fixed-line, mobile, optical fibre and satellite networks, enabling nationwide connectivity.

“Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, 5G and future 6G networks are redefining network architecture and service delivery. As these systems evolve, it is essential that our regulatory frameworks remain adaptive and transparent, ensuring fairness, accountability and protection of consumer interest while enabling innovation,” he said.

He expressed confidence that balanced and forward-looking regulation will underpin inclusive digital growth.

A video message from Union Minister of Communications Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia congratulated TRAI on its 29th Foundation Day, calling it a “bedrock institution” ensuring fairness and equity across the communications ecosystem.

“As new technologies redefine the communications landscape, it is essential that we put in place the right regulatory guardrails to foster innovation while preserving fairness, transparency and public interest,” he said.

Members Emphasise Market Stability & Innovation

Shri Ritu Ranjan Mittar, Member (M) stressed market-based regulation, tariff rationalisation, spectrum efficiency and transparent consultation as pillars of affordability and investment sustainability.

Dr. M.P. Tangirala, Member (T) highlighted the need for regulation aligned with next-generation technologies, including AI-enabled systems, QoS standards and infrastructure resilience.

Prof. Ranjan Bose, Member (Part-Time) advocated closer regulator–academia–industry collaboration, regulatory sandboxes and forward-looking frameworks for AI and 6G research.

Shri Neelkanth Mishra, Member (Part-Time) underscored telecom’s macroeconomic significance, emphasising predictable regulation to attract long-term capital for fibre, satellite broadband and digital infrastructure expansion.

Technical Session 1: Taking TV to All Homes

The first session, moderated by Shri Ashok Kumar Jha, Principal Advisor (B&CS), focused on policy, technology and business strategies to enhance television accessibility.

Speakers included:

Shri Prabhat, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting

Mr. Padma Kumar, CEO, KCCL

Prof. Vishwanath Pingali, IIM Ahmedabad

Discussions centred on bridging the digital divide, strengthening last-mile connectivity and ensuring sustainable business models for universal service delivery.

Technical Session 2: Network Slicing & Net Neutrality

The second session, moderated by Shri Akhilesh Trivedi, Advisor (NSL-II), examined regulatory implications of network slicing within the framework of net neutrality.

Speakers included:

Shri U.K. Srivastava, President, Reliance Jio

Mr. Umang Jindal, Ericsson

Mr. Anil Tandon, Broadband India Forum

Deliberations focused on differentiated service provisioning in advanced 5G networks, consumer rights and ensuring an open, non-discriminatory internet.

Reaffirming Regulatory Commitment

TRAI Day 2026 concluded with a reaffirmation of the Authority’s commitment to:

Inclusive digital growth

Consumer protection

Fair competition

Technological innovation

Secure and resilient communications networks

As India transitions toward AI-enabled systems and future 6G networks, TRAI emphasised that transparent, consultative and adaptive regulation will remain central to sustaining India’s digital economy ambitions.