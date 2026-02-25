Left Menu

Delhi's Excise Policy 2026-27: No Significant Changes Yet

The Delhi government has extended the current excise policy for hotels, clubs, and restaurants for the year 2026-27 with a 10% increase in licence fees. The policy, ongoing since 2023-24, remains intact as the government plans a new strategy for liquor regulation, maintaining transparency and quality.

The Delhi government has mandated HCRs to renew their licences for the fiscal year 2026-27 under the prevailing excise policy. Officials confirmed that, although the current policy has been deferred for another year, the licence fees for relevant categories have been raised by 10%.

Orders for renewal aim to ensure regulatory continuity until a new policy is formalized next year. Originally, the policy allowed for private competition in retail sales but was halted amid irregularity allegations. The current set-up has been in place since 2023-24, extending the 2025-26 terms.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has tasked officials with drafting a new excise policy prioritizing liquor quality and transparency. Meanwhile, state-run corporations continue to manage liquor sales, with similar orders anticipated for retail licenses like L-6 and L-7.

