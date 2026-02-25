New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown
New Zealand eliminated Sri Lanka from the T20 World Cup with a dominant 61-run victory propelled by Rachin Ravindra's all-round performance. Ravindra took 4 wickets and scored 32 runs. New Zealand's strong batting finish set a target of 169, which Sri Lanka failed to meet, collapsing in a staggering manner.
In an emphatic display, New Zealand triumphed over Sri Lanka in the Super Eights clash, knocking the co-hosts out of the T20 World Cup. Rachin Ravindra emerged as the star performer with career-best figures of 4/27, steering New Zealand to a 61-run victory.
New Zealand showcased a compelling fightback after initial setbacks, with Cole McConchie and Mitchell Santner leading the charge. Their explosive seventh-wicket partnership ensured New Zealand reached a competitive total of 168/7, with Sri Lanka unable to handle the late onslaught of 70 runs in the final four overs.
Sri Lanka's chase faltered as they were restricted to 107/8. Ravindra's outstanding bowling, complemented by Matt Henry's early strikes, dismantled Sri Lanka's lineup. With the win, New Zealand edged closer to a semifinal spot, putting the pressure on Pakistan in the race for qualification.
