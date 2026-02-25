New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown

In an emphatic display, New Zealand triumphed over Sri Lanka in the Super Eights clash, knocking the co-hosts out of the T20 World Cup. Rachin Ravindra emerged as the star performer with career-best figures of 4/27, steering New Zealand to a 61-run victory.

New Zealand showcased a compelling fightback after initial setbacks, with Cole McConchie and Mitchell Santner leading the charge. Their explosive seventh-wicket partnership ensured New Zealand reached a competitive total of 168/7, with Sri Lanka unable to handle the late onslaught of 70 runs in the final four overs.

Sri Lanka's chase faltered as they were restricted to 107/8. Ravindra's outstanding bowling, complemented by Matt Henry's early strikes, dismantled Sri Lanka's lineup. With the win, New Zealand edged closer to a semifinal spot, putting the pressure on Pakistan in the race for qualification.

(With inputs from agencies.)