U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

The U.S. Treasury Department has increased its efforts to curb Iran's controversial activities by sanctioning over 30 individuals, entities, and 'shadow fleet' vessels tied to Tehran's illicit petroleum sales and weapons production.

These actions coincide with President Donald Trump's campaign to intensify economic pressure on Iran. In his recent State of the Union address, Trump emphasized the potential for military action if Iran doesn't agree to resolve disputes surrounding its nuclear ambitions.

While Iran insists its nuclear research serves peaceful purposes, the Treasury's latest move targets vessels that secretly transport significant quantities of Iranian oil. These ships, deemed a 'shadow fleet', often lack transparency in ownership and adequate insurance coverage, facilitating Iran's financial maneuvering.

