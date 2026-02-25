Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet

The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions targeting over 30 individuals and entities aiding Iran's illicit petroleum sales and weapons production. Measures include action against so-called 'shadow fleet' vessels. The sanctions align with President Trump's campaign to pressure Iran, linked to the dispute over Iran's nuclear program.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:50 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:50 IST
U.S. Treasury's Sanction Squeeze: Unraveling Iran's Shadow Fleet
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Treasury Department has increased its efforts to curb Iran's controversial activities by sanctioning over 30 individuals, entities, and 'shadow fleet' vessels tied to Tehran's illicit petroleum sales and weapons production.

These actions coincide with President Donald Trump's campaign to intensify economic pressure on Iran. In his recent State of the Union address, Trump emphasized the potential for military action if Iran doesn't agree to resolve disputes surrounding its nuclear ambitions.

While Iran insists its nuclear research serves peaceful purposes, the Treasury's latest move targets vessels that secretly transport significant quantities of Iranian oil. These ships, deemed a 'shadow fleet', often lack transparency in ownership and adequate insurance coverage, facilitating Iran's financial maneuvering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up Concerns

Elliott Management Eyes Stake in London Stock Exchange Group, Calms Break-Up...

 Global
2
Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

Trade Talks: U.S.-Canada Seek Path to Agreement Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

US Robot-Makers Prepare for Intensified China Competition

 Global
4
Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

Millennium BCP Achieves Record Profits with Strategic Shareholder Returns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026