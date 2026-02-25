Escalating Tensions Prompt Diplomatic Withdrawals in the Middle East

Heightened tensions in the Middle East have prompted various nations to withdraw diplomatic dependents and non-essential staff, particularly from Iran. The rising geopolitical strain has sparked safety concerns, leading countries to advise citizens to leave or avoid the region.

Australia has urged dependents of its diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to depart due to the worsening security environment. Similar advisories have been issued to Australian citizens in the UAE, Jordan, and Qatar, urging them to consider leaving while commercial flights remain available. Serbia, meanwhile, has instructed its nationals in Iran to exit the country at the earliest opportunity, citing security risks.

Other nations, including the United States, Poland, Sweden, India, and Brazil, have also issued warnings, advising against travel to Iran and suggesting swift departures for those already present. The ongoing situation continues to escalate, prompting global governments to prioritize the safety of their citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)