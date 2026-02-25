Cape Town Airport Restores Services After Fire Disruptions

Cape Town International Airport is continuing recovery operations following a fire incident that temporarily disrupted international departures and key airport systems, Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) confirmed on Wednesday.

Fire Contained, Terminal Sections Evacuated

The fire broke out on the airport’s premises at approximately 11:15 on Tuesday and was extinguished shortly thereafter.

As a precautionary measure, sections of the International Terminal affected by smoke were evacuated. The incident impacted the airport’s network and IT infrastructure, including Wi-Fi and other essential systems, leading to the temporary suspension of international departures.

Power Restored, Systems Gradually Returning

By Tuesday night, power had been fully restored in the Northern Service Yard (International inner lane, landside).

ACSA confirmed that airline check-in systems are now operational, with the exception of Lift Airlines, which is still processing passengers manually.

The Border Management Authority (BMA), customs and baggage handling services are currently operating on manual systems, which may result in delays for international arrivals.

Technical teams are working to fully reinstate affected IT and operational systems.

Passengers Advised to Arrive Early

ACSA has advised passengers to:

Arrive at the airport earlier than usual

Check flight updates directly with their airline

Use the ACSA Mobile App for real-time information

Visitors collecting international passengers have been urged to follow on-site signage and official airport communications regarding access points.

“We thank passengers and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation as operations normalise,” ACSA said.

The airport continues to monitor systems closely as it works to restore full functionality following the incident.