Delhi's Drone Drones Out Illegal Dyeing Units

In a groundbreaking enforcement effort, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a drone-based operation to clamp down on illegal jeans dyeing and washing units in West Delhi. Utilizing high-resolution drone imaging, the MCD identified several polluting and concealed operations that eluded traditional ground inspections.

The aerial survey, conducted between February 16 and 20 across areas such as Khyala, Vishnu Garden, and Baprola, resulted in 11 water-polluting units being sealed and their electricity connections severed. This operation follows a continued crackdown in the West Zone, which has seen 88 illegal units sealed in the past three months. The initiative aims to address 29 newly identified suspected illegal operations.

A joint enforcement drive, integrating efforts from Delhi's key regulatory and enforcement bodies, supported these actions under the directive of the Lieutenant Governor. By employing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), the MCD underscores its commitment to a 'zero tolerance' policy toward illegal industrial activities, heralding UAV technology's critical role in future regulatory efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)