Cameroon, AfDB Launch €136 million Jobs Drive in Far North

The Government of Cameroon and the African Development Bank (AfDB) Group have launched a €136 million programme aimed at tackling youth unemployment, boosting entrepreneurship and strengthening resilience in the conflict-affected Far North region.

The five-year initiative, titled Building Capacities and Skills for Employability and Entrepreneurship in the Far North Region of Cameroon (CAP2E), was officially unveiled in Maroua and will run from 2025 to 2030.

Backed by €136 million (89.2 billion CFA francs) from the AfDB, the programme marks the first use of results-based financing (RBF) in Cameroon and Central Africa — a model that ties funding disbursements to verified achievement of agreed targets.

Targeting Unemployment and Fragility

The Far North region faces acute socioeconomic challenges, including high youth unemployment, fragile infrastructure, climate vulnerability and a mismatch between training systems and labour market needs.

“The programme aims to provide concrete solutions to major challenges: high youth unemployment, a mismatch between training and market needs, persistent socioeconomic fragility, inadequate infrastructure, and high vulnerability to the effects of climate change,” said Governor Midjiyawa Bakari, representing the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Spatial Planning.

CAP2E focuses on three core pillars:

Expanding technical and vocational education and training (TVET)

Supporting economic development and entrepreneurship

Upgrading essential social infrastructure

Scaling Up Skills and Training

A major component of the programme will be the construction and equipping of 22 technical, technological and vocational training centres.

These facilities will:

Improve learning conditions for nearly 30,000 currently enrolled students

Increase enrolment by at least 20% — adding 6,000 new learners

Ensure at least 40% female participation

Align curricula more closely with private sector demand

The initiative aims to improve employability and ensure that graduates possess skills suited to local and regional labour markets.

Backing SMEs and Local Infrastructure

CAP2E will also support local economic activity by:

Financing 10 public and commercial facilities, including markets and shared service centres

Providing financial and technical support to 1,400 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs)

Creating infrastructure designed to stimulate trade and entrepreneurship

Social infrastructure upgrades are also included, with plans to refurbish:

15 hospitals

10 schools

4 health centres

All upgrades will follow a gender-responsive and climate-resilient design approach.

Results-Based Financing: A First for Central Africa

The programme introduces an unprecedented financing mechanism in the region. Under the results-based financing model, AfDB disbursements are contingent on the achievement of measurable and verified outcomes.

“Results-based financing is based on a strengthened partnership between the Bank and the Government, based on performance and verifiable results,” said Mouhamed Gueye, representing the AfDB’s Director General for Central Africa.

The approach is intended to improve accountability, enhance public spending efficiency and strengthen national ownership of reforms by relying on existing national fiduciary, technical and environmental systems.

Ambitious Targets by 2029

By 2029, CAP2E aims to achieve:

An 80% workforce integration rate among trained graduates

The creation of 5,000 jobs , with 60% targeted at young people 40% for women A significant proportion classified as green jobs



Implementation is being led by the Special Programme for the Reconstruction and Development of the Far North Region (PSRDREN).

Programme Coordinator Alhadji Magra Massaou described CAP2E as “a lever for transformation, an instrument of resilience,” emphasising that success will depend on strong coordination and rigorous results monitoring.

Regional Stabilisation Through Economic Opportunity

The Far North region has long faced insecurity, economic marginalisation and vulnerability to climate shocks. Officials say strengthening skills, employment and entrepreneurship is central to reducing fragility and fostering long-term stability.

The official launch followed a start-up workshop held from 17–19 February 2026 to align stakeholders and reinforce institutional capacity. AfDB and government officials also conducted site visits to training institutions set to benefit from the programme.

As Cameroon pushes to expand inclusive growth and resilience in one of its most vulnerable regions, CAP2E represents one of the largest human capital investments in the Far North to date.